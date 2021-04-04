Kurdistan Region voices support for Jordan’s king after reported coup attempt

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday voiced his government’s support for the king of Jordan after roughly 20 individuals were arrested following what some unconfirmed reports are characterizing as a failed coup attempt.

In a statement, Barzani "extended his full support for the Kingdom of Jordan’s decisions and the efforts of King Abdullah in maintaining the peace and stability in the country."

Amman has launched an investigation into King Abdullah's older half brother, Prince Hamzeh bin Hussein, and his American-born fourth wife, Queen Noor, "was told to remain at his Amman palace" amid an investigation into an alleged plot to overthrow the sitting monarch, a senior Middle Eastern intelligence official told the Washington Post.

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani also threw the autonomous region’s backing behind the Jordanian kingdom and its leader in a tweet on Sunday.

"We reiterate full support to His Majesty King Abdulla II, Royal Family, peace, security, and stability of Jordan and its people," President Barzani said. "Our hearts are always with them."

Editing by John J. Catherine