COVID-19: Iraq announces strict, 10-day curfew

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – In its session on Tuesday, the Iraqi Council of Ministers approved the recommendation of the Supreme Committee for Health and National Safety to impose a comprehensive 10-day curfew in efforts to curb continuing high numbers of new coronavirus cases.

Ministers decided that the curfew would be in effect between May 12-22, along with enforcement of regular pandemic preventive measures such as mask-wearing and social distancing.

The Ministry of Health recently recorded an increase in the number of coronavirus infections throughout Iraq, according to a statement issued by the Iraqi government.

The comprehensive curfew decision would include enforcement of restrictions closing malls, restaurants, cafeterias, cafes, cinemas, parks, event halls, wedding venues, swimming pools, and sports halls, "as well as prohibiting the establishment of human gatherings in all their forms."

Iraqi health officials announced in a statement earlier on Tuesday that medical staff had recorded 6,143 new infections and 42 deaths over the previous 24 hours.

So far, Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region, has recorded more than one million confirmed cases of the coronavirus, including more than 15,000 deaths since February 2020.

The statement also showed that 20,129 individuals had received vaccination during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of those who are vaccinated to 393,104.

