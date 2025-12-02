Kurdistan Launches ‘One Health’ Strategy in Partnership with WHO

The Kurdistan Region launched a "One Health" strategy with WHO to integrate human, animal, and environmental health systems, targeting drugs, climate change, and antimicrobial resistance.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Kurdistan Region on Wednesday unveiled its new national framework known as “One Health,” a comprehensive strategy designed to integrate human, animal, and environmental health into a unified system capable of addressing rapidly evolving global and regional challenges. The initiative was announced by Minister of Health Dr. Saman Barzanji during a press conference, marking one of the most significant public health policy shifts in the Region in recent years.

Speaking alongside representatives coordinating with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Council of Ministers and the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr. Barzanji said the strategy aims to protect interconnected health systems from climate change, drug proliferation, environmental degradation, and the harmful spread of misinformation. He emphasized that no sector today can function in isolation, as each—human, animal, or environmental—directly affects the other in shaping health outcomes.

The minister reflected on the performance of the KRG’s ninth cabinet, noting that despite severe challenges — the war against ISIS, financial crises, mass displacement, and the unprecedented pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic — the government successfully managed multiple emergencies through coordination and unified operational planning.

A central component of the new strategy focuses on combating drug misuse, with Dr. Barzanji confirming that Law No. 1 of 2020 has now entered full implementation. A revised pharmacy regulation system will soon restrict powerful pain killers and psychotropic medications to issuance only through an official red medical prescription, a measure he described as essential to preventing the misuse and illegal sale of controlled substances.

Dr. Barzanji also strongly warned against the growing health risks posed by unregulated digital content, stating that social media platforms have become “a source of ignorance and a marketplace for exploiting the health of citizens.” He urged the public not to follow online-promoted treatments or medications advertised outside proper medical supervision and regulatory approval.

The conference further addressed the impacts of climate change and the escalating threat of antimicrobial resistance, which the minister labeled a “silent danger” with the potential to undermine global and local public health security. He stressed that confronting these challenges requires a structural, multisectoral response — the core principle behind the One Health strategy.

As part of the new framework, the Supreme Committee for One Health will be restructured to include representatives from all relevant ministries and professional unions. This expanded structure will guide the development of a long-term roadmap aimed at enhancing readiness, strengthening health governance, and modernizing the Region’s public health systems.

In parallel with the wider health reforms, the Kurdistan Region’s General Directorate of Correction announced on Tuesday the launch of a week-long medical campaign for detainees in Duhok’s correctional institutions.

Director General Ihsan Abdulrahman said the initiative — coordinated with the Duhok General Directorate of Health — will begin with cleaning, disinfecting, and sterilizing the facilities, followed by comprehensive medical examinations for all inmates. Those found to require treatment will be referred to specialized physicians, with necessary medications, clothing, and medical supplies provided.

Abdulrahman also commended the support of the Norwegian organization and PAW, which are contributing essential materials to improve correctional facility health conditions.

The campaign, he noted, reflects ongoing efforts to strengthen public health across all sectors — including institutional and high-risk environments — in line with the broader ambitions of the newly launched One Health strategy.