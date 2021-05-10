Kurdish counterterrorism units report claims aided killing Iranian top general unaffiliated with KRG forces: Statement

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region Directorate General of Counter Terrorism (CTD) on Sunday rejected any affiliation with Sulaimani-based counterterrorism units that an investigative report a day earlier claimed had aided US forces to kill Iranian top general Qasim Soleimani in Baghdad on Jan. 3, 2020.

The CTD operates under the Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC), which was established in 2011 under Law 4 of 2011 passed by the Kurdistan Parliament, and is the official counter-terrorism agency of the region.

The Counterterrorism Group (CTG), affiliated with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), on Sunday denied any involvement in the US assassination of Qasim Soleimani, who, it noted, was a “close friend” of the PUK’s late leader Mam Jalal Talabani.

The Kurdistan Region’s CTD said in a statement that it has “no connection” with the CTG and was not aware of the operation. The group, it added, “is affiliated with Lahur Sheikh Jangi and his brothers.” Sheikh Jangi is the sitting Co-President of the PUK.

The statement added that PUK-affiliated forces “do not comply with the laws of the Kurdistan Region and its institutions.” It also recommended the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) “conduct a serious investigation” into the allegations.

A US drone in the early hours of Jan. 3, 2020, struck a convoy near Baghdad International Airport, killing Soleimani, long-time head of the Quds Force, the paramilitary arm of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the head of an Iranian-backed militia in Iraq, Kata’ib Hizbollah.

In the investigative report, written by Jack Murphy and Zach Dorfman, titled “'Conspiracy is hard': Inside the Trump administration's secret plan to kill Qassem Soleimani,” the authors write about details of the operation, including the “intimate” involvement of the PUK's elite “Counter-terrorism Group (CTG) in the assassination.”

The article “is based on interviews with 15 current and former U.S. officials,” according to its authors.

It explains that one contribution of the CTG to the mission was helping American special forces to identify the two targets Soleimani and senior Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis– after they stepped out their plane, which had carried them from Damascus to the Iraqi capital.

Editing by Khrush Najari