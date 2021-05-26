Germany's ambassador to Iraq discusses disputed territories, reform with top Kurdistan official

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Germany's outgoing ambassador to Iraq on Wednesday paid a visit to Erbil to meet with the Kurdistan Region's top official, where he brought up for discussion the perennial issue of territories disputed by the federal and regional governments, as well as an ambitious governance reform program in the autonomous region.

According to a statement released by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Ambassador Ole Diehl, who is about to complete his tenure in Iraq, also made a point to renew his country's support for Kurdish Peshmerga forces.

The meeting was also attended by the German Consul General in Erbil, Klemens Semtner.

Barzani thanked Diehl for his past "duties, activities and efforts in strengthening Germany's relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region," and wished him success in his future posts.

In turn, the German ambassador affirmed that his country would continue to support "the Kurdistan Region and continue to provide assistance, especially to the Peshmerga forces in confronting ISIS terrorists."

Most notably, Diehl addressed, "the reforms initiated by the Kurdistan Regional Government, the normalization of the situation in the Kurdish regions outside the administration of the region, the activation of joint coordination centers between the Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi army, as well as the implementation of the Sinjar Agreement.”

The lack of unified military communication and strategy in the disputed territories – which range from Khanaqin in central Diyala province, to Kirkuk, to areas surrounding Mosul in the north – is one of the most crucial and divisive issues of contention between Baghdad and Erbil.

Following the ouster of Peshmerga forces from disputed areas in late 2017 by Iraqi forces and Iranian-backed militias, security deteriorated as attacks by ISIS fighters soared against both civilian and military targets.

Diehl previously served as the Consul General in Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan, and Vice President of Germany's Federal Intelligence Service.

Editing by John J. Catherine