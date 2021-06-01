Saudi Arabia looks to investment, trade ties with Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Saudi Arabia’s new Consul General in the Kurdistan Region, Mohammed bin Sulaiman al-Asiri, said on Tuesday that the kingdom is willing to explore deeper economic ties and investment in trade with the autonomous region.

Asiri met Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in the capital on Tuesday in a meeting that was also attended by the head of the Kurdistan Region’s foreign relations department, Safeen Dizayee.

The new envoy expressed his country’s “willingness and readiness” to deepen ties with the Kurdistan Region, a statement from Barzani’s office said.

The Kurdish premier congratulated the Saudi consul, who was inaugurated in his position on Monday, saying he hoped the ties between the two nations flourish, the statement said.