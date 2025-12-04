Abdullah Ocalan Outlines Vision for SDF Integration and Democratic Future of Syria, DEM Party Official Says

Ocalan also cautioned that without genuine democratization, Syria risks sliding into authoritarianism under its new president, Ahmed Sharaa.

21 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Deputy Head of the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) parliamentary faction, Gulistan Kilic Kocyigit, on Friday shared new insights from a recent meeting with Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) imprisoned leader Abdullah Ocalan on Imrali Island, highlighting his proposed framework for integrating the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into Syria’s future national defense structure.

Speaking in an interview with T24 journalist Cansu Camlibel, Kocyigit said the discussions took place as part of a visit by the National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Commission. She noted that Ocalan offered an extensive assessment of political developments in Syria and the evolving role of the SDF.

According to Kocyigit, Ocalan outlined a dual-structure approach for the SDF’s future, suggesting that “one power center will join the army, while another power will establish the local defense line and ensure public order.” She said this formula aims to lay the groundwork for a stable and inclusive security arrangement in a post-conflict Syria.

Ocalan also cautioned that without genuine democratization, Syria risks sliding into authoritarianism under its new president, Ahmed Sharaa. He warned that failure to create a system where all communities can freely participate “with their own identities” would result in a renewed dictatorship—a continuation of the Assad era in a new form.

Kocyigit added that Ocalan referenced SDF General Commander Mazloum Abdi and Ilham Ahmed, co-president of the Executive Council of the Democratic Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, saying, “They will listen to me; they will care about me.” According to her, this reflects Ocalan’s belief in the importance of dialogue and coordination with leaders in West Kurdistan (northeastern Syria).

She further noted that Ocalan called for strengthened communication channels with political and administrative actors in the region, underscoring the need for closer engagement during this critical period in Syria’s transition.

The statements shed new light on Ocalan’s perspectives regarding the future of Syria, the SDF’s role, and the broader push for a democratic framework that ensures representation for all communities.