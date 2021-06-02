PHOTOS: Erbil hosts marathon for over 150 displaced, refugee children

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A marathon for more than 150 refugee and displaced children was held in the Kurdistan Region’s capital Erbil on Tuesday to mark International Children’s Day.

The marathon at Franso Hariri International Stadium and was attended by local and international officials, including the capital’s governor Omed Khoshnaw.

The children were from families internally displaced from Iraq or refugees from other countries who shelter in the capital’s camps. Erbil continues to host nearly 40 percent of the displaced population in the Kurdistan Region, according to the most recent Joint Crisis Center figures.

Some 648,000 children still remain displaced throughout Iraq as of early 2020, according to the United Nations Children’s Fund.

The Kurdistan Region has hosted displaced people since the start of the Syrian war in 2011 and the rise of ISIS three years later. Altogether around one million refugees and displaced people live in camps and host communities, with the latter accounting for about 70 percent of the population.