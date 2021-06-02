Humanitarian

PHOTOS: Erbil hosts marathon for over 150 displaced, refugee children

Erbil continues to host nearly 40 percent of the displaced population in the Kurdistan Region.
author_image Halgurd Sherwani
The IDP and refugee kids are pictured as they kick off the marathon in the Kurdistan Region's Franso Hariri International Stadium, June 1, 2021. (Photo: Erbil governorate)
The IDP and refugee kids are pictured as they kick off the marathon in the Kurdistan Region's Franso Hariri International Stadium, June 1, 2021. (Photo: Erbil governorate)
Kurdistan Refugees Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A marathon for more than 150 refugee and displaced children was held in the Kurdistan Region’s capital Erbil on Tuesday to mark International Children’s Day.

The marathon at Franso Hariri International Stadium and was attended by local and international officials, including the capital’s governor Omed Khoshnaw.

A kid runs in the marathon held in the Kurdistan Region's Erbil on the occasion of the International Children's Day, June 1, 2021. (Photo: Erbil Governorate)
Children run in a marathon held in the Kurdistan Region's Erbil on the occasion of the International Children's Day, June 1, 2021. (Photo: Erbil Governorate)

The children were from families internally displaced from Iraq or refugees from other countries who shelter in the capital’s camps. Erbil continues to host nearly 40 percent of the displaced population in the Kurdistan Region, according to the most recent Joint Crisis Center figures.

A group of IDP and refugee children run in group on the occasion of the International Children's Day, June 1, 2021. (Photo: Erbil Governorate)
A group of IDP and refugee children run in group on the occasion of the International Children's Day, June 1, 2021. (Photo: Erbil Governorate)

Some 648,000 children still remain displaced throughout Iraq as of early 2020, according to the United Nations Children’s Fund.

Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw speaks during the kids marathon held on the occasion of the International Children's Day, June 1, 2021. (Photo: Erbil Governorate)
Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw speaks during the children's marathon held on the occasion of the International Children's Day, June 1, 2021. (Photo: Erbil Governorate)

The Kurdistan Region has hosted displaced people since the start of the Syrian war in 2011 and the rise of ISIS three years later. Altogether around one million refugees and displaced people live in camps and host communities, with the latter accounting for about 70 percent of the population.

A group of kids run at Franso Hariri International Stadium as part of a marathon held on the International Children's Day, June 1, 2021. (Photo: Erbil Governorate)
A group of young boys run at Franso Hariri International Stadium as part of a marathon held on the International Children's Day, June 1, 2021. (Photo: Erbil Governorate)
Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps