Mexico Kills Notorious Drug Cartel Leader ‘El Mencho,’ Triggering Wave of Violence Across Multiple States

15 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Mexican army announced on Sunday the killing of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, widely known as El Mencho, the leader of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), sparking widespread unrest across parts of the country.

According to an official statement issued Sunday, Mexico’s Ministry of Defense said special forces, in coordination with intelligence agencies and in cooperation with U.S. counterparts, carried out a major operation in the town of Tapalpa in Jalisco state.

During the operation, fierce clashes erupted. El Mencho was seriously wounded and later died while being airlifted to Mexico City.

Three Mexican soldiers were wounded in the operation, several cartel gunmen were killed, and two suspects were arrested. Authorities also seized a large cache of heavy weapons, including rocket launchers.

Immediately following confirmation of the cartel leader’s death, CJNG gunmen launched coordinated retaliatory attacks in multiple areas. Armed groups set vehicles ablaze, blocked roads, and carried out assaults that caused panic and significant disruption.

Violence was reported at an airport terminal, where gunmen reportedly attacked both outside and inside the facility, creating widespread fear.

In Puerto Vallarta, armed men attacked a prison, with reports indicating inmates escaped. Several commercial centers and parking facilities in the city were set on fire. Similar incidents were reported in the states of Jalisco, Tamaulipas, Michoacán, and Nuevo León, where vehicles and cargo trucks were burned in the middle of roads to obstruct military movements.

Due to the deteriorating security situation and armed clashes, the United States Consulate issued an urgent advisory urging U.S. citizens in the states of Jalisco, Tamaulipas, Michoacán, Guerrero, and Nuevo León to remain in place and avoid leaving their residences until further notice.

The Mexican government has deployed additional forces to Jalisco state to regain control of the situation, amid concerns that the violence could escalate into prolonged internal conflict between armed groups and the country’s military.