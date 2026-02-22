KRG Interior Ministry Reaffirms Kurdistan Region’s Commitment to Regional Stability

In an official statement, the ministry underscored that the Kurdistan Region “has consistently been a source of stability and peace in the region,” emphasizing that it has never posed a threat to the security of neighboring states.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Ministry of Interior of the Kurdistan Regional Government on Sunday stressed that the Kurdistan Region remains committed to peace and stability, following statements issued by several parties that threatened a neighboring country.

The ministry also affirmed that authorities will not allow any group or actor to use the Kurdistan Region’s territory to undermine the safety or sovereignty of surrounding countries.