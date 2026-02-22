Iraqi PM, U.S. Special Envoy for Syria Stress Dialogue to Resolve Regional Conflicts

The talks focused on bilateral relations with the United States, the broader regional situation, and Baghdad’s efforts to promote stability, particularly in Syria.

16 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and U.S. Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack stressed the importance of dialogue and diplomatic engagement in resolving conflicts during a meeting on Sunday, according to an official statement.

The talks focused on bilateral relations with the United States, the broader regional situation, and Baghdad’s efforts to promote stability, particularly in Syria.

The Prime Minister’s Media Office said both sides exchanged views on preventing escalation in the region and reaffirmed that dialogue and diplomacy remain essential tools for resolving disputes. They also discussed prospects for economic cooperation and initiatives aimed at supporting comprehensive development and long-term stability.

Al-Sudani emphasized the need for fundamental solutions that address the root causes of crises while preventing aggression and violations of national sovereignty. Barrack, for his part, highlighted Iraq’s pivotal role in advancing regional solutions, reducing tensions, encouraging dialogue, and combating terrorism.

The meeting comes amid ongoing political debate inside Iraq. Nouri al-Maliki, leader of the State of Law Coalition, recently outlined his vision for a democratic, civil state strengthened by international partnerships and internal political reform.

However, support for his potential candidacy for prime minister is under review. Lawmaker Bahaa al-Araji said the Reconstruction and Development Coalition is reassessing its backing due to objections from domestic factions and regional and international actors. The issue has exposed divisions within the Coordination Framework, where leaders hold differing views on whether to maintain or reconsider Maliki’s nomination.

Analysts say these internal deliberations form part of a broader effort among Iraqi political forces to break the deadlock, finalize constitutional processes, and shape the country’s next government.