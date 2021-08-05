Economy

UAE, Kurdistan Region sign deal to explore deeper trade relations

author_image Halgurd Sherwani
Head of Export and Import Union of the Kurdistan Region’s Erbil Branch Gaylan Haji Saeed (left) with Sheikh Saeed bin Sirur al Sharqi, head of Fujairah Chamber of Commerce, August 4, 2021. (Photo: Hemn Hayni/Kurdistan 24)
Head of Export and Import Union of the Kurdistan Region’s Erbil Branch Gaylan Haji Saeed (left) with Sheikh Saeed bin Sirur al Sharqi, head of Fujairah Chamber of Commerce, August 4, 2021. (Photo: Hemn Hayni/Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Investment Trade UAE Kurdistan Krg

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A trade delegation from the Kurdistan Region arrived in the United Arab Emirates this week to strengthen bilateral economic relations.

The Kurdish delegation included the Export and Import Union of the Kurdistan Region’s Erbil Branch and representatives of regional investment authority, who met with their Emirati counterparts.

In the first meeting with the Fujairah Chamber of Commerce, the Kurdish officials signed a memorandum of understanding on easing trade and investment ties as well as exploring areas of cooperation.

“We consider the Kurdistan Region and Iraq as our second home for investment,” Ahmed Sultan Hantoubi, the deputy head of Fujairah Chamber of Commerce, told Kurdistan 24.

The Kurdish delegation met the Fujairah Free Zone Authority on Thursday, and are also expected to meet with the Dubai Chamber of Commerce.

The Kurdish delegation in their meeting with the officials from the Fujairah Free Zone Authority, August 5, 2021. (Photo: Hemin Hayne/Kurdistan 24)
The Kurdish delegation in their meeting with the officials from the Fujairah Free Zone Authority, August 5, 2021. (Photo: Hemin Hayne/Kurdistan 24)

The autonomous Kurdish region in Iraq and the Emirates have trade and investment ties in a number of areas, and are looking to expand cooperation, particularly with solar power energy.

Read More: UAE eyes solar-generated electricity investment in Kurdistan Region

Hemn Hayni contributed to this report from Fujairah, UAE

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11644 H 4800
NileSat11353 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive