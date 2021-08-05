UAE, Kurdistan Region sign deal to explore deeper trade relations

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A trade delegation from the Kurdistan Region arrived in the United Arab Emirates this week to strengthen bilateral economic relations.

The Kurdish delegation included the Export and Import Union of the Kurdistan Region’s Erbil Branch and representatives of regional investment authority, who met with their Emirati counterparts.

In the first meeting with the Fujairah Chamber of Commerce, the Kurdish officials signed a memorandum of understanding on easing trade and investment ties as well as exploring areas of cooperation.

“We consider the Kurdistan Region and Iraq as our second home for investment,” Ahmed Sultan Hantoubi, the deputy head of Fujairah Chamber of Commerce, told Kurdistan 24.

The Kurdish delegation met the Fujairah Free Zone Authority on Thursday, and are also expected to meet with the Dubai Chamber of Commerce.

The autonomous Kurdish region in Iraq and the Emirates have trade and investment ties in a number of areas, and are looking to expand cooperation, particularly with solar power energy.

Hemn Hayni contributed to this report from Fujairah, UAE

