Iraqi PM Forms Committee to Advance State Control of Weapons Following Meetings with Armed Factions

Al-Zaidi praises cooperation of Asaib Ahl al-Haq and Kataib al-Imam Ali as Baghdad moves forward with plans to centralize arms under state authority

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iraqi Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ali Faleh al-Zaidi on Wednesday met delegations from Asaib Ahl al-Haq and Kataib al-Imam Ali, as Baghdad continues efforts to consolidate weapons under state control and strengthen government institutions.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Media Office, al-Zaidi expressed his appreciation for what he described as the responsible positions taken by Asaib Ahl al-Haq Secretary-General Qais al-Khazali and Kataib al-Imam Ali leader Shibl al-Zaidi.

The prime minister said their response to the guidance of Iraq’s highest religious authority and their support for the government's program had contributed to advancing state-building efforts, particularly through backing measures aimed at restricting weapons to official state institutions and placing armed formations under the authority of the Commander-in-Chief.

During the meeting, al-Zaidi said Iraq is currently experiencing an important transition marked by significant security stability, creating conditions for reconstruction, development, and institution-building.

He stressed that the current phase requires the participation of all Iraqis in strengthening state institutions and supporting the country's broader development agenda.

The prime minister also praised the sacrifices made by members of the Iraqi armed forces and security services throughout years of conflict and instability, describing their role as critical to preserving the Iraqi state.

Al-Zaidi further highlighted the contribution of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), stating that the organization had been a key factor in achieving security stability and that its members now represent an important component of Iraq's reconstruction and development efforts alongside other state institutions.

The statement said the parties agreed to establish a joint committee tasked with developing mechanisms to implement procedures related to separating the two groups from the PMF structure and advancing the government's policy of limiting weapons to state control.

The committee is expected to begin its work within the next two days and will formulate practical steps consistent with the Iraqi Constitution and applicable laws.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the initiative aims to strengthen state authority, support security and stability, and advance what it described as the project of building a strong Iraqi state capable of meeting the aspirations of its citizens.

The meetings come amid broader efforts by the Iraqi government to restructure relations between the state and armed groups, while reinforcing the principle that all military capabilities should operate under the command of official security institutions.