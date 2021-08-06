Economy

Farmers in Sulaimani harvest greenhouse cultivated cucumbers

author_image Halgurd Sherwani
Ayoub, a farmer in Sulaimani province, holds a number of newly harvested cucumbers, August 6, 2021. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Ayoub, a farmer in Sulaimani province, holds a number of newly harvested cucumbers, August 6, 2021. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Sulaimani Agriculture

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Farmers in Sulaimani province are harvesting the first cucumbers of the season despite challenges this year.

Farmers wake as early as 4 a.m. during the harvest season to pick the vegetables, so they can be loaded onto trucks in time for the market.

The greenhouses that Ayoub supervises are pictured, August 6, 2021. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
The greenhouses that Ayoub supervises are pictured, August 6, 2021. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)

The province’s cucumbers are mainly sold in the southern provinces of Iraq, one farmer and owner of a local greenhouse project told Kurdistan 24.

In addition to cucumbers, Ayoub said he cultivates other vegetables, including bell peppers and aubergine as part of the project. 

A female famer package harvested cucumbers for marketing, August 6, 2021. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
A female famer package harvested cucumbers for marketing, August 6, 2021. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)

From planting to harvest, cucumbers need about 40 nights to grow and ripen, he said.

Produce has been greatly affected by rising temperatures and low rainfall in the Kurdistan Region this year, the farmer said.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11644 H 4800
NileSat11353 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive