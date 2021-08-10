KRG prepares private security company law for parliament

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government on Monday submitted a bill to the parliament that would overhaul private security companies.

The bill would prohibit anyone on the public payroll from working for a private security company, said Minister Rebar Ahmed, who visited the Kurdistan Parliament to discuss the proposal. It is expected to be voted on in the near future.

Ahmed said the new rule would create more job opportunities for the unemployed and fresh graduates.

There are over 65 private security companies across the Kurdistan Region, according to the minister.

The only legal framework that has so far regulated the affairs of such companies are government directives. The region lacks an independent law for the field.