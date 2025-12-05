Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Meets with UAE President

PM Masrour Barzani met UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed in Abu Dhabi to discuss Iraqi post-election stability and strengthen economic ties.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with United Arab Emirates President H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday, underscoring the critical importance of the strategic partnership between Erbil and Abu Dhabi.

The high-stakes meeting in the Emirati capital marked the pinnacle of Prime Minister Barzani’s official visit to the Gulf nation, a diplomatic tour designed to solidify economic alliances and coordinate responses to emerging regional developments.

The Friday discussions between Prime Minister Barzani and President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed focused heavily on the general situation in Iraq following the Council of Representatives elections.

With the broader Middle East facing a period of rapid change, the two leaders engaged in a comprehensive review of the latest political and security developments in the region.

During the session, Prime Minister Barzani expressed his profound gratitude for the continuous support and cooperation the United Arab Emirates has extended to the Kurdistan Region. Reaffirming the Kurdistan Regional Government’s commitment to the alliance, PM Barzani emphasized his administration's "desire to further develop bilateral relations" across all spectrums.

A focal point of the Prime Minister’s appreciation was the recent appointment of a special Emirati envoy for economic affairs with the Kurdistan Region, a move seen by Erbil as a tangible signal of Abu Dhabi’s dedication to deepening economic integration.

Both sides agreed on the vital importance of strengthening relations between the Kurdistan Region and the UAE in all fields, cementing a roadmap for future collaboration.

The summit with the President followed a series of high-level engagements initiated upon Prime Minister Barzani’s arrival in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, December 4.

Shortly after landing, where he was warmly welcomed by Saeed Bin Mubarak al-Hajeri, Minister of State at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Prime Minister held substantive talks with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Saif bin Zayed al-Nahyan.

In the meeting with the UAE's Deputy Prime Minister, the officials underscored the importance of strengthening the longstanding friendship that binds the Kurdistan Region and the UAE.

They emphasized the necessity of expanding cooperation and coordination across a range of sectors, ensuring that the partnership evolves to meet modern challenges. These discussions also covered the latest political and security developments in Iraq and the wider region, with both officials exchanging views on current challenges and opportunities facing their respective governments.

The diplomatic warmth exhibited during this visit is underpinned by a robust economic reality.

The United Arab Emirates has established itself as one of the Kurdistan Region's largest and most consequential trading partners. The economic footprint of the UAE in the Region is massive, with over 120 Emirati companies currently operating on the ground, including 15 large-scale corporations.

According to data highlighted during the visit, total direct investment from the UAE into the Kurdistan Region now exceeds $3.3 billion. Furthermore, there is an additional $420 million invested in joint ventures, signaling a deep confidence in the Region's economic potential.

The human impact of this financial relationship has been profound; in the past four years alone, UAE-backed investments have created over 150,000 jobs, serving as a vital engine for local employment and stability.

The UAE’s commitment to the Kurdistan Region is historically rooted. It was among the first Gulf states to establish a strong diplomatic presence in the area, opening a consulate in Erbil in 2012.

Since then, the consulate has become a focal point for deepening bilateral ties, facilitating the flow of investment and diplomatic coordination that culminated in this week's leadership summits.

As the Prime Minister concludes his engagements in Abu Dhabi, the visit stands as a testament to the ongoing commitment of both Erbil and Abu Dhabi to deepening their partnership.

By addressing both the immediate political aftermath of the Iraqi elections and the long-term economic trajectory of the region, the leadership has reinforced a vital corridor of stability and prosperity in the Middle East.