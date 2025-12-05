Hezbollah Leader Rejects Disarmament, Calls Talks a “Free Concession” to Israel

Hezbollah's Qassem warns civilian talks with Israel endanger Lebanon, while Hamas agrees to a technocratic committee to govern Gaza, signaling major shifts.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a dual development that could reshape the political and military landscape of the Levant, Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem has issued a stark warning against civilian concessions in Lebanon’s ceasefire talks, while simultaneously, Hamas leadership in Gaza has signaled a readiness to relinquish governance to a technocratic committee.

These pivotal shifts come as the region teeters between a fragile diplomatic horizon and the abyss of renewed, full-scale war.

Speaking in a televised address on Friday, Qassem offered a complex message that balanced support for state diplomacy with fierce criticism of its methods.

The Hezbollah leader backed the Lebanese government's pursuit of a diplomatic end to Israeli aggression but slammed the recent inclusion of a civilian representative in the ceasefire monitoring committee as a "free concession" that threatens national sovereignty.

"What happened was a free concession that will not change the enemy’s stance nor its aggression and occupation," Qassem declared, warning that "Israel and America want to keep Lebanon under fire."

According to reports from Naharnet and AFP, Qassem’s ire was directed at the unprecedented direct talks held on Wednesday between Lebanese and Israeli civilian representatives.

These discussions, the first of their kind in decades, were framed by Lebanese President Joseph Aoun as a necessary step to avoid another catastrophic war. However, Qassem viewed them as a strategic misstep.

He invoked a powerful maritime metaphor to describe the danger, warning that endorsing Israeli stances would lead to "the puncturing of the ship and the drowning of everyone." He urged Lebanese authorities to reconsider their steps, characterizing the move as an "additional misstep" following the government's controversial August decision to task the army with disarming the group.

Despite his sharp critique, Qassem reiterated that Hezbollah remains committed to the state's diplomatic path to implement the November 2024 ceasefire deal.

"We support it continuing in this direction," he affirmed. Yet, he drew a firm red line regarding the group's arsenal. "Hezbollah will not agree to its disarmament," Qassem stated unequivocally, clarifying that any agreement must be exclusively limited to the area south of the Litani River.

He accused Israel of using the talks as a cover for expansionism, cautioning that "the Israeli attacks are not targeted against Hezbollah's arms or the resistance, but are rather aimed at paving the way for gradual occupation."

While Hezbollah dug in its heels in Lebanon, a seismic shift was reported from the Gaza front.

According to Al-Hadath and Al Arabiya, a senior Hamas leader announced on Friday that the movement "does not wish to continue governing Gaza" and has agreed to the formation of a technocratic committee to administer the enclave.

The official revealed that the names for this committee have already been agreed upon, marking a potential end to Hamas's exclusive political control over the Strip.

This revelation aligns with broader international efforts to reshape Gaza's future.

Al-Hadath reported that U.S. President Donald Trump intends to unveil a new governance structure for Gaza before Christmas.

This plan, part of the second phase of a peace agreement, involves the deployment of an international stabilization force and the establishment of a "Peace Council" led by Trump.

The proposed structure would place a technocratic Palestinian government under an international executive council featuring figures like former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and Trump advisors Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff.

The U.S. officials cited by Axios indicated that the new Palestinian administration would comprise 12 to 15 technocrats unaffiliated with Hamas or Fatah.

The plan envisions Hamas stepping back from governance and beginning a disarmament process, starting with heavy weapons. However, the Hamas official accused Israel of obstructing the practical implementation of these steps, casting doubt on the timeline for this transition.

The convergence of these events highlights the fragility of the region.

In Lebanon, the inclusion of civilians in talks is seen by President Aoun as a lifeline, but by Qassem as a trap. In Gaza, the prospect of Hamas ceding power offers a glimmer of political resolution, yet remains contingent on a ceasefire that Israel is accused of stalling.

As the diplomatic machinery grinds on, the stakes could not be higher.

Qassem’s vow that "we will defend ourselves and we will not surrender" serves as a reminder that while the ink dries on proposals in Washington and Beirut, the weapons on the ground remain loaded.

With international envoys like Morgan Ortagus inspecting the southern Lebanese border and plans for a Gaza "Peace Council" taking shape, the coming weeks will determine whether the region moves toward a reshaping of power or a puncturing of the ship that drags all parties into the depths of conflict.