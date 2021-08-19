In-person classes to resume in September at Kurdistan Region colleges, universities: Official

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – After the cancellation of in-person classes in 2020, students now attending many of the Kurdistan Region’s universities and colleges will begin the new academic year on campus.

The decision came after a meeting of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, attended by the presidents of all the public universities across the autonomous federal region of Iraq.

September classes will resume on campus "if the health situation does not significantly deteriorate further," read a ministry statement that also stressed the vital importance of health precautions like masking and social distancing.

As the COVID-19 pandemic worsened in the first months of 2020, academic institutions, including schools and universities, shifted to online classes to continue the educational process.

The ministry decree did not specify whether or not the decision includes privately-owned higher education institutions in the Kurdistan Region.

