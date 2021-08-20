Environment

PHOTOS: Fig tree harvesting season in Kurdistan Region

author_image Halgurd Sherwani
Kurdish man displays figs in a fig trees field in the Kurdish town of Akre, August 19, 2021. (Photo: Safin Hamed/AFP)
Kurdistan Figs Akre

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Farmers across the Kurdistan Region are harvesting their rich fields of fig trees and flooding local markets with the greatly cherished summer treat.

Akre, a town in the north of the autonomous Kurdish region, is well-known for its sweet figs, locally called “hanjeer,” and produces 300 tons of it annually.

Kurdish men organise baskets of figs in a fig tree field in the Kurdish town of Akre, August 19, 2021. (Photo: Safin Hamed/AFP)
Among the most popular types of figs the town produces are the Ahya Beg, Hanjeera Rash, and Hanjeera Dem.

Figs from a tree in a field in the Kurdish town of Akre, August 19, 2021. (Photo: Safin Hamed/AFP)
The harvesting season begins in August and lasts until November.

Duhok province's Akre meets local demand for the fruit and exports its surplus across the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

Kurdish man collects figs from a tree in a field in the Kurdish town of Akre, August 19, 2021. (Photo: Safin Hamed/AFP)
