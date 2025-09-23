Paris Mayor: “Kurdistan is Very Close to My Heart”

At UNGA80, global leaders praised Kurdish resilience. Paris Mayor Hidalgo said "Kurdistan is very close to my heart," while the Dominican FM admired Kurdish culture. The UN reaffirmed its focus on Kurdish issues in Iraq and Syria.

3 hours ago

Erbil (Kurdistan24) – In a series of high-profile interviews conducted by the head of Kurdistan24's office in Washington, D.C., Rahim Rashidi (Mr. Kurd), international officials and dignitaries at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly praised the Kurdish people, underscored the importance of dialogue, and called for renewed global leadership to confront pressing challenges.

Speaking to Kurdistan24, Dominican Republic Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez reaffirmed his country’s long-standing recognition of Palestine and commitment to a two-state solution. “We believe it is the only way to finally resolve the Palestinian question,” he emphasized. Turning to the Kurds, he spoke warmly of their resilience: “I really admire the Kurdish people for the culture you represent in every aspect possible, and the fierce way in which you have always manifested your own ethnic background.”

Álvarez reflected on the protracted conflicts that have plagued regions of the world for decades, citing religious, nationalist, and territorial disputes as root causes. “These are not easy issues—they have no easy solutions. Dialogue is the only way,” he said. “The United Nations is premised on dialogue. At UN80, what is needed more than ever is dialogue. But for it to work, both sides must be willing to engage.”

Anne Hidalgo, the Mayor of Paris, described her connection to the Kurdish people as deeply personal. “The relationship between Kurdistan and Paris is very important to me. Kurdistan is a very, very important country,” she said. “I am very close to the story of the Kurdish people. It is a story of very brave and courageous people, and for me, this story means a lot.”

She recalled with pride hosting Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani in Paris and inaugurating a dedicated garden for the Peshmerga. “I was so happy to host the President of Kurdistan and to inaugurate this beautiful place. Thank you so much, and I love Kurdistan,” she added.

Janet Salazar, Chairman of the Foundation for the Support of the United Nations (FSUN) and founder of Alpha Win Ventures, highlighted the symbolic weight of the UN’s 80th anniversary. “This moment is important because it marks 80 years since World War II, and I think we are at a point where we need a global leadership revolution,” she told Kurdistan24.

Salazar stressed the importance of women’s leadership in shaping a more inclusive future, noting that she had just concluded a major UN event focusing on transformative leadership and peacebuilding. “If we can all just find ways to co-create peace and understanding, that would go a long way toward building a better world and a better humanity,” she said.

Alongside these statements of support, UN Secretary-General António Guterres’s spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to Kurdish issues in Iraq and Syria. Speaking to Kurdistan24, Dujarric emphasized the Secretary-General’s long engagement with Kurdish matters, recalling his work as UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

“While the crisis in Gaza dominates headlines, Kurdish issues remain significant on the UN’s agenda,” he said. On Iraq specifically, Dujarric underscored the importance of resolving disputes between the Kurdistan Region and Baghdad through peaceful dialogue. “We want to make sure that all the issues relating to Iraq, between the federal government and the Kurdistan Region, are solved through dialogue,” he concluded.

From the Dominican Republic’s foreign minister to the mayor of Paris and UN foundation leaders, the Kurdish people were repeatedly acknowledged for their bravery, resilience, and cultural identity. Coupled with the UN’s reiterated call for dialogue in Iraq and Syria, the series of statements delivered during the 80th UN General Assembly underscored that Kurdish concerns continue to resonate on the international stage.