President Masoud Barzani, U.S. Envoy Discuss Erbil-Washington Relations

The U.S. delegation conveyed a message of friendship between the United States and the Kurdistan Region, expressing Washington’s desire for a strong and stable Kurdistan Region.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – President Masoud Barzani, on Tuesday, received Joshua Harris, the Charge d’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, in Erbil’s Pirmam district, according to a statement from Barzani Headquarters. The U.S. Consul General in Erbil, Wendy Green, also attended the meeting.

The U.S. delegation conveyed a message of friendship between the United States and the Kurdistan Region, expressing Washington’s desire for a strong and stable Kurdistan Region. Harris reaffirmed that the U.S. supports the Kurdistan Region’s constitutional rights within Iraq and backs ongoing negotiations between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the federal government in Baghdad.

The Embassy further praised the Kurdistan Region’s achievements in the fields of energy and electricity, calling it a successful model that could be replicated across other parts of Iraq. On Iraq’s broader political process, the U.S. reiterated its commitment to protecting Iraqi sovereignty and preventing foreign interference in the country’s internal affairs.

In response, President Barzani thanked the United States for its continued support of both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region. He underlined, however, that the failure of Iraqi authorities to fully implement the constitution and honor the agreements remains a central source of ongoing disputes between Erbil and Baghdad.

The statement also noted that the internal situation of the Kurdistan Region was reviewed during the talks, though no further details were provided.

Earlier, Harris met with Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani to discuss the latest political developments in Iraq, regional security, and the advancement of Erbil-Washington cooperation across various sectors.

Read More: PM Barzani Hosts U.S. Envoy, Talks Oil, Budget, Cooperation

The Kurdistan Region has long played a crucial role in Iraq’s stability and enjoys close ties with the United States, particularly in the areas of security, governance, and energy development. Washington has consistently supported the Erbil-Baghdad dialogue as a means to resolve longstanding disputes over budget transfers, oil exports, and constitutional rights.

Tuesday’s meeting comes at a time of heightened regional tensions and political uncertainty in Iraq, with elections and governance reforms at the center of the national debate. The U.S. continues to view the Kurdistan Region as a key partner in maintaining stability and countering external interference, particularly from regional actors.

The Kurdistan Region's strategic importance has made it a focal point for U.S. foreign policy, particularly in fostering stability in Iraq. Ongoing U.S. support aims to strengthen Erbil's role in countering regional threats and promoting economic development, while also encouraging dialogue to address internal political challenges.