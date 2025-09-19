Dust Storm and Cooler Temperatures Expected in Kurdistan Region

Mohammed Kamal, a weather specialist, told Kurdistan24 on Friday that a dust storm moving from Kirkuk province will reach parts of the Kurdistan Region on Friday afternoon.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – As autumn approaches, the Kurdistan Region is set to experience a shift in weather, with moderate dust storms and cooler temperatures expected over the weekend, according to meteorological experts.

Mohammed Kamal, a weather specialist, told Kurdistan24 on Friday that a dust storm moving from Kirkuk province will reach parts of the Kurdistan Region on Friday afternoon. “After 3 PM, the effects will intensify, particularly in Erbil, Garmiyan, Sulaimani, and Halabja,” Kamal said.

The dust is forecast to persist until Saturday afternoon, accompanied by winds and a noticeable drop in temperature. The highest temperature will reach 32 degrees Celsius in Garmiyan, while the lowest is expected in Erbil’s Haji Omaran district at 18 degrees.

“With the arrival of autumn, a cool wind from the Mediterranean Sea is blowing into the region,” Kamal explained. “We expect temperatures to drop further in the middle of this week, and they will not reach 40 degrees Celsius.”

The Kurdistan Region, like much of Iraq, frequently experiences dust storms due to the winds sweeping across the region. Such storms often reduce visibility, disrupt daily life, and pose health risks, particularly for individuals with respiratory conditions. However, the seasonal transition from summer to autumn typically brings relief from extreme heat, with cooler winds lowering temperatures across the region.

This shift marks the end of a scorching summer in which temperatures in some parts of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region soared well above 45 degrees Celsius. The current forecast signals the beginning of milder weather conditions that are expected to persist in the weeks ahead.

This seasonal change not only brings cooler temperatures but also a reduction in the frequency and intensity of dust storms, offering some respite to residents. The milder weather is expected to continue, allowing people to enjoy outdoor activities and a more comfortable daily routine.