Erbil to implement second phase of its 150M ring road 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Following the inauguration of the first phase of the beltway encircling the Kurdish capital Erbil in late February, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced the construction of the second phase on Thursday.

The 7.2 km-long highway, which the KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani ordered its construction recently, will connect two major roads linking the city center with Koye and Shaqlawa districts, according to a statement from the KRG.

Two-side frontage roads will be constructed in parallel to the 70km-long major highway, which provides a speedy access to the capital’s surrounding areas.

The transportation project is executed by a Kurdish local company – Hemin Group –, and supervised by the Ministry of Municipality and Tourism.

Once completed, it will significantly reduce traffic congestion in the city center, according to the government.

The ringed roads follow the same name format: 30 Meter Road, 40, 60, 100, all the way to 120 Meter Road, and now the 150-meter road.