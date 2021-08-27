Kurdistan, Iran work to strengthen trade ties

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Dozens of business leaders from the Kurdistan Region and Iran held a symposium on Friday to enhance cooperation and promote trade between the region and its eastern neighbor.

Attendees described the gathering as "important" and highlighted that Iranian companies consider the Kurdistan Region a significant export destination.

The symposium came on the sidelines of the 14th International DBX Exhibition in Sulaimani. Businesspeople at the event signed memoranda of understanding that outline developing trade ties.

"This type of gathering helps us benefit from the expertise of Iranian companies and deal with them directly," Mustafa Rahman, the head of the Kurdistan Union of Importers and Exporters, told Kurdistan 24.

Cooperation between Iranian and Kurdistani traders has enhanced recently, said Mahdi Saeed al-Zakerin, the coordinator for the Iranian companies at DBX.

"The Kurdistan Region is an important trade destination, and Iran has always had a good friendship with the Kurdistan Region," Zakerin told Kurdistan 24.

He added that Tehran views the Kurdistan Region as "a close friend."

According to data from the Kurdistan Union of Importers and Exporters, the annual trade volume between the Kurdistan Region and Iran is about $6 billion. The union also says that, out of 11,000 merchants in the Kurdistan Region, about 2,000 of them trade with Iran.