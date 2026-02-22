Denmark Says Greenland Does Not Need U.S. Hospital Ship

Danish Official Dismisses Trump’s Proposal Amid Arctic Healthcare and Geopolitical Context

5 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Greenland does not require medical assistance from other countries, Denmark’s Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said Sunday, dismissing U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement that he would send a hospital ship to the autonomous Danish territory.

“The Greenlandic population receives the healthcare it needs. They receive it either in Greenland or, if they require specialized treatment, they receive it in Denmark. So it’s not as if there’s a need for a special healthcare initiative in Greenland,” Lund Poulsen told Danish broadcaster DR.

Greenland has five regional hospitals across its vast Arctic expanse, with the main hospital in Nuuk serving patients from across the island. Healthcare is free both in Greenland and Denmark.

Earlier this month, the Greenlandic government signed an agreement with Copenhagen to improve access to specialized care for patients treated in Danish hospitals.

Trump, on Saturday, posted on his social media platform Truth Social that “we are going to send a great hospital boat to Greenland to take care of the many people who are sick, and not being taken care of there. It’s on the way!!!”

The announcement comes amid Trump’s longstanding interest in Greenland, which he has described as strategically vital to U.S. security. While he previously suggested the U.S. should buy the Arctic territory, those plans were abandoned after a “framework” deal with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, aimed at increasing U.S. influence in the region without formal acquisition.

Lund Poulsen told DR he was not aware of any U.S. hospital ship heading to Greenland. “Trump is constantly tweeting about Greenland. So this is undoubtedly an expression of the new normal that has taken hold in international politics,” he said.

Greenland, the world’s largest island, is an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark. Despite its remote location and harsh Arctic conditions, the island maintains a modern healthcare system, with free access for residents and specialized treatment arranged in Denmark when required.

The island’s strategic importance has grown in recent years due to its location along key Arctic sea routes and its proximity to natural resources. The U.S. has operated military facilities in Greenland for decades, including Thule Air Base, part of America’s missile early-warning system.

Earlier Saturday, Denmark’s Arctic Command confirmed that a U.S. submarine crew member was evacuated off the coast of Nuuk after requesting urgent medical care, highlighting the ongoing operational presence of U.S. forces in the region.

Analysts say Trump’s social media posts reflect the broader U.S. emphasis on Arctic security, particularly as climate change opens new shipping lanes and increases competition over Arctic resources. Nonetheless, Danish and Greenlandic authorities maintain that the current healthcare infrastructure is sufficient and that foreign hospital initiatives are unnecessary.