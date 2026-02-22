Syrian Journalist Found Dead Hours After Posting Criticism of Government

Journalist Ala Mohammad was found dead in Latakia Province hours after criticizing the Syrian interim government in a social media video.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A journalist was found dead in Latakia Province, Syria, just hours after posting a video critical of the Syrian interim government, authorities and local monitors reported Sunday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), in a statement to Kurdistan24, said Ala Mohammad, a sports journalist and social peace activist, was discovered deceased in his home in the village of Nini, located in the Qardaha district. The incident occurred approximately four hours after Mohammad appeared on social media, delivering comments regarding the interim government’s military and political structures.

In the video, Mohammad criticized the Syrian interim government for failing to establish a unified national army and alleged that certain groups within the military serve foreign interests. He also referenced statements by U.S. President Donald Trump claiming that Ahmed al-Shara had been appointed as Syria’s president.

Mohammad had a history of engagement with civic and media activities in Latakia Province and had previously been detained by security forces of the Syrian interim government in May 2025 before his release. He maintained an active social media presence in which he advocated for social cohesion and local peace initiatives.

According to local sources, Mohammad’s death marks the latest in a series of incidents highlighting the precarious position of journalists in Syria, where criticism of the government has historically been met with detentions or threats. No official statement regarding the circumstances of Mohammad’s death has yet been issued by Syrian authorities.

The village of Nini, situated within the Qardaha district, lies in an area with a history of security concerns and limited access for independent media. Monitors said the discovery of Mohammad’s body raised immediate questions regarding the timing of his death relative to the video posting and the potential role of governmental or external actors.

Human rights organizations in Syria have repeatedly noted that journalists and social activists are vulnerable to attacks when publicly criticizing state authorities. Mohammad’s final video, which focused on military organization and alleged foreign influence within the interim government, was his last public communication before his death, according to SOHR.

The incident drew attention to the ongoing challenges faced by press members and activists operating in the region. Syrian authorities have historically cited security concerns when detaining journalists, and local human rights observers have stressed the importance of documenting threats to media personnel to promote accountability.