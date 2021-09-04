Iraq says received new shipment of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi Ministry of Health announced on Saturday the arrival of a new shipment of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the country.

The new vaccine doses will be distributed among vaccination centers across Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region, said the State Company for Marketing Drugs and Medical Appliances in a statement.

The body did not indicate how many doses were in the shipment. Iraq has received millions of US-donated jabs through successive shipments.

Federal and Kurdistan Region health officials have repeatedly called on citizens to get vaccinated against the highly contagious disease as the more infectious Delta variant continues to tear through communities across Iraq.