Health

Iraq says received new shipment of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

author_image Kurdistan 24
Woman receives COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Woman receives COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi Ministry of Health announced on Saturday the arrival of a new shipment of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the country.

The new vaccine doses will be distributed among vaccination centers across Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region, said the State Company for Marketing Drugs and Medical Appliances in a statement.

The body did not indicate how many doses were in the shipment. Iraq has received millions of US-donated jabs through successive shipments. 

Federal and Kurdistan Region health officials have repeatedly called on citizens to get vaccinated against the highly contagious disease as the more infectious Delta variant continues to tear through communities across Iraq.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11644 H 4800
NileSat11353 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive