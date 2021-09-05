Jordan’s parliament speaker visits Kurdistan Region legislators in Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Jordan’s parliamentary delegation, headed by its speaker Abdel Moneim Al-Awdat, arrived in the Kurdistan Region’s capital Erbil on Sunday to meet with their Kurdish counterparts.

The Jordanian MPs visited Kurdistan Parliament first, where they were received by Speaker Rewaz Faiaq and her deputies along with a number of Kurdish lawmakers.

Prior to visiting Kurdistan Region, the delegation landed in Baghdad on Saturday, where they met with top Iraqi officials, including Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and Speaker of Parliament Mohammad al-Halbousi.

The Iraqi and Jordanian officials discussed “strengthening bilateral ties” between the two nations, according to the press releases shared by government.

The Jordanian lawmakers are planned to meet with the Kurdistan Region’s Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and President Nechirvan Barzani following the meeting with Kurdish lawmakers, according to the agenda.

They are also set to visit President Masoud Barzani, the former president of Kurdistan Region and current leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).

The Hashemite Kingdom has a diplomatic presence in the Kurdistan Region at a Consulate General level.

The Kurdish region has a close and friendly relations with the Jordanian kingdom.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani voiced his government’s support for the king of Jordan after roughly 20 individuals were arrested following what characterized as a failed coup attempt by the Jordanian authorities.

Iraq and Jordan have a strong cooperation economically, particularly in the energy sector, for which officials from both sides had held summits to better forget the ties.