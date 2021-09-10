Iraq’s Kadhimi to visit Iran, meet Raisi: Source

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi will land in the Iranian capital Tehran on Sunday to meet with senior officials from the Islamic Republic to discuss a number of issues, including water and electricity, a source said.

The source who wished to remain anonymous confirmed to Kurdistan 24 on Sunday that the Iraqi premier will meet with the Islamic republic’s newly inaugurated President Ebrahim Raisi.

Kadhimi’s visit to the neighboring country is upon an official invitation from Iran, the source added.

The visit comes as Iran-Iraq energy relations is rocky as the Islamic republic cut significantly reduced gas supply to the Iraqi national power system, which heavily relies on to meet its rising electricity demand. The reduction by the Iranians was due to Iraq’s overdue bills.

In early August, the Iraqi electricity minister said that, as a result of the cut, the central province’s gas supply was reduced from 30 million to 20 million cubic meters per day while the southern provinces’ supply fell from 17 to 5 million.

Therefore, the country lost 2,600 megawatts from the national grid.

After swearing-in of Raisi, this is the first official visit of the premier to the country.