Harris Warns Against Trump Court Control as Pentagon Claims 90% Drop in Iranian Missile Strikes

Former U.S. VP Harris warned against Trump appointing new Supreme Court justices, while the Pentagon reported 11,000 targets struck in Iran and a 90% drop in Iranian missile attacks.

2026-04-04 02:57

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Early Saturday, two fronts dominated the headlines, one legal, one military. Former US Vice President Kamala Harris issued a stark warning about the future of America's highest court, while the Pentagon declared that five weeks of relentless strikes inside Iran had reduced Tehran's missile and drone attack capacity by 90%.

Speaking on Saturday, Harris called on Americans to be acutely aware of the threats now facing the US Supreme Court, warning that the country could not allow President Donald Trump to appoint one or two additional justices to the bench according to his own wishes.

She stressed that it was essential to prevent the country's highest judicial authority from becoming an instrument of Trump's will and falling under his dominance.

Harris made her remarks at a moment when the composition of the Supreme Court and the process of appointing its justices has become one of the most fiercely contested issues in the political battle between Democrats and Republicans in the United States.

Pentagon: 11,000 targets struck, Iran's strike capacity gutted

On the military front, the New York Times, citing the Pentagon, reported that over the five weeks of the war, 11,000 military targets inside Iranian territory had been struck.

The White House emphasized that as a result of these strikes, Iran's missile and drone attacks had been reduced by 90%. Reports also indicated that the Iranian government is currently experiencing a form of internal paralysis and discord, which has become an obstacle to Tehran's ability to carry out large-scale missile strikes and mount an effective military response.

Israel's broadcasting authority reported that Israeli officials expect the war to continue for more than two additional weeks, and revealed that the targets designated by the United States and Israel still require Trump's final approval before strikes can be carried out.

The Washington Post reported that in the first four weeks of strikes, four principal ballistic missile manufacturing facilities and 29 missile launch sites inside Iran had been destroyed or severely damaged, a blow described as devastating to Iran's military strategy.

Deadlocked talks and Washington's conditions

Israel Hayom reported that negotiations with Iran have reached a complete impasse. Washington has set several demanding conditions, the most significant of which are the full and unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the surrender of all enriched uranium stockpiles. In response, Tehran is demanding an immediate halt to the war and international guarantees against any future strikes.

Sources indicated that the United States and Israel have drawn up plans to continue strikes for a further 10 days, with primary focus on the infrastructure of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the civilian institutions that Iran uses for military purposes and financial support.