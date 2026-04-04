Erbil Governorate Denies Reports of Former Regime Official's Funeral Being Held in the City

Erbil Governor Omed Xoshnaw denied viral reports claiming a former regime official's funeral was held in the city, calling the claims baseless and warning of legal action against those who spread or commented on the false reports.

2026-04-04 00:02

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Erbil Governorate moved swiftly on Friday to quash a wave of claims spreading across social media, firmly denying reports that the funeral of a former official of the previous regime had been held in the city. Governor Omed Xoshnaw issued a public clarification on Friday, rejecting the reports that had circulated across several social media channels and pages, which alleged that a former regime official had died in Erbil and that a three-day mourning period was being observed there.

The governor described the reports in the strongest possible terms, calling them entirely without foundation and stressing that no such funeral had taken place in Erbil, nor would one take place. He made clear that the claims bore no relation to reality and had no basis whatsoever.

In the governorate's statement, Omed Xoshnaw addressed the source of the misinformation directly: "For the public record, we clarify that, as is their habitual practice, several channels with no regard for Erbil's moral standing have targeted the city, and as a result we have seen a number of uninformed officials comment and respond to these false reports."

The governor did not stop at denial. He issued a sharp warning to all those involved in spreading the fabricated news, stating: "We hereby announce that we reserve the right to pursue full legal accountability against anyone, regardless of their position or rank, along with every channel that has disseminated such false reports, and to take firm legal measures against them."