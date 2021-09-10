KRG says Kurdish migrants stranded in Syria set to return Friday evening

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region's Department of Foreign Relations said on Friday that 54 Kurdish migrants stranded in Syria would be returned to the region this evening through Turkey.

Ankara had reportedly deported the Kurdish migrants to Syrian territory because they claimed they were Syrians, thinking that the Turkish authorities would turn a blind eye as they attempted to migrate to Europe.

Turkey sent the migrants to the city of Azaz in northern Aleppo, an area under the control of the Turkish government and its Syrian opposition allies.

The Kurds reportedly spent several days in harsh conditions in the area. They then appealed to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to help them return to the region.

Following this, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani instructed officials in the region to facilitate the repatriation of the citizens. Diplomatic channels between Erbil, Baghdad, and Ankara then worked to address the issue.

The Department of Foreign Relations expressed its gratitude to the Turkish Consulate in Erbil for helping expedite efforts to return the stranded migrants. It also commended the Iraqi ministries of interior, and immigration and displacement, and the Iraqi Embassy in Ankara for coordinating the process.

The individuals are expected to arrive at the Ibrahim al-Khalil International Border Crossing this evening, according to the KRG department.