Kurdistan PM stresses need to strengthen Erbil-Ankara ties in meeting with Turkish minister

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received on Sunday the Turkish Minister of Trade, Mehmet Muş in the capital of Erbil.

"[Prime Minister] Barzani emphasised the importance of Turkey as a neighbour, and stressed the need to strengthen ties as it is also the gateway to Europe," read a press release summarizing the meeting from the premier's office.

The prime minister noted the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) wants to help boost the input of foreign capital in the region.

"The Kurdistan Region will always cooperate with Ankara as a valued and respected neighbour," the statement cited Barzani as telling the Turkish delegation.

The Turkish minister, in turn, reportedly affirmed that Ankara wants to strengthen ties with Erbil in various fields, especially in the trade and investment movement.