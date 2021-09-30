As Iraqi election approaches, security forces enter 'state of alarm'

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraq's High Electoral Security Committee announced on Saturday that the nation's security forces have entered a state of emergency as part of plans to secure parliamentary elections that will be held on Oct. 10

The head of the committee, Lieutenant-General Abdul-Amir al-Shammari, told reporters at a press conference in Baghdad that the commission "has completed all its preparations to protect both registration and polling centers and designated warehouses in Baghdad and the provinces," noting that the security forces are ready for election day.

He added that all security forces had entered "a state of alarm starting today that will continue until after the elections," while stressing that "security services will not allow anyone to influence voters."

Shammari recited a list of emergency measures, all of which be implemented either over the next few days or the ninth of October that will be in effect until Oct. 11, which are as follows: