As Iraqi election approaches, security forces enter 'state of alarm'
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraq's High Electoral Security Committee announced on Saturday that the nation's security forces have entered a state of emergency as part of plans to secure parliamentary elections that will be held on Oct. 10
The head of the committee, Lieutenant-General Abdul-Amir al-Shammari, told reporters at a press conference in Baghdad that the commission "has completed all its preparations to protect both registration and polling centers and designated warehouses in Baghdad and the provinces," noting that the security forces are ready for election day.
He added that all security forces had entered "a state of alarm starting today that will continue until after the elections," while stressing that "security services will not allow anyone to influence voters."
Shammari recited a list of emergency measures, all of which be implemented either over the next few days or the ninth of October that will be in effect until Oct. 11, which are as follows:
- Closure of airports in Baghdad, Najaf, Basra, Erbil, and Sulaimani airports.
- Closure of entrances to the provinces (the main checkpoints) and preventing movement of vehicles and people between the provinces.
- Restricting movement of cargo vehicles, motorcycles, wagons, and other vehicles within cities, as well as stopping the movement of trains.
- Authorizing the Iraqi High Elections Committee (IHEC) to impose a comprehensive curfew when necessary and in emergency cases.
- Banning all human gatherings in all forms.
- Mobile phones will not be allowed into polling stations.
- Banning the use of drones for filming purposes.
- Closure of all markets, restaurants, malls, commercial centers, and companies, except for grocery and produce stores, pharmacies, and bakeries.
- The general polling day is an official holiday, except for those working for health, service, and security departments.
- The service ministries will develop a plan for polling day to support the electoral process.
- All military security forces of the Ministries of Defense and Interior, the Counter-Terrorism Service, and the National Intelligence and Security Service enter Alert Level C.