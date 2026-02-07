State of Law Coalition Reaffirms Maliki as Sole Prime Ministerial Candidate

Shiite bloc rules out withdrawing nomination amid mounting political pressure.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iraq’s Shiite State of Law Coalition on Saturday reaffirmed that former prime minister Nouri al-Maliki will remain its sole candidate for the post of prime minister, rejecting any possibility of withdrawing his nomination despite intensifying political disputes and external pressure.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the coalition stressed that its position is final and that al-Maliki continues to enjoy the full backing of its leadership and parliamentary members. The announcement comes at a critical juncture in Iraq’s government formation process, as deep divisions persist within the Shiite political house over the premiership.

The coalition’s stance is expected to further complicate ongoing negotiations among Shiite factions, which have been struggling to reach a consensus on a prime ministerial candidate acceptable to all sides.

Disagreements over al-Maliki’s candidacy have been a major factor behind delays in advancing constitutional steps, including the election of Iraq’s president, which precedes the formal nomination of a prime minister.

Al-Maliki, who previously served two terms as prime minister between 2006 and 2014, remains a polarizing figure in Iraqi politics. Supporters within the State of Law Coalition view him as an experienced leader capable of managing the country during a sensitive period, while critics—both domestically and internationally—argue that his return could deepen political polarization and strain Iraq’s external relations.

The coalition’s decision comes amid reports of international concerns, particularly from the United States, over al-Maliki’s potential return to power. These concerns have reportedly fueled internal Shiite disagreements and contributed to the broader political deadlock affecting parliament and the government formation process.

With the State of Law Coalition doubling down on its position, political observers warn that the stalemate may persist unless rival Shiite blocs either reach a compromise candidate or escalate negotiations to break the impasse.