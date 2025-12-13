Trump Warns of “Very Serious Retaliation” After ISIS Kills Three Americans in Syria

U.S. president mourns fallen soldiers and civilian interpreter, vows a forceful response as Washington reaffirms commitment to defeating ISIS alongside partners.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday warned of “very serious retaliation” following a deadly ISIS ambush in central Syria that killed two American soldiers and a civilian interpreter, describing the victims as “three Great American Patriots” and vowing that the attack would not go unanswered.

In a statement posted on his Truth Social account, Trump said the United States was mourning the loss of the fallen personnel and praying for the recovery of three wounded U.S. service members, whom he said were confirmed to be doing well.

He described the incident as an ISIS attack against both the United States and Syria, carried out in a highly dangerous area not fully under Syrian control, adding that Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa was “extremely angry and disturbed” by the assault.

The attack occurred near the historic city of Palmyra, where a joint U.S.–Syrian government patrol was conducting counterterrorism operations. U.S. officials confirmed that two U.S. service members and one civilian interpreter were killed, while three additional American troops were wounded in the ambush.

U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth strongly condemned the attack, saying the assailant was killed by partner forces. “Let it be known, if you target Americans—anywhere in the world—you will spend the rest of your brief, anxious life knowing the United States will hunt you, find you, and ruthlessly kill you,” Hegseth said in a post on X.

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said the ambush was carried out by a lone ISIS gunman who was engaged and killed at the scene. CENTCOM noted that the incident remains under active investigation and that the identities of the fallen personnel, as well as details of their units, are being withheld until 24 hours after next-of-kin notifications, in line with U.S. Department of War policy.

Additional reactions underscored Washington’s unified stance. Tom Barrack, the U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye and Special Envoy for Syria, described the incident as a “cowardly terrorist attack,” mourning the loss of U.S. service members and civilian personnel while wishing a speedy recovery to wounded Syrian troops.

He reiterated that the United States remains committed to defeating terrorism alongside its Syrian partners.

Republican U.S. Representative Joe Wilson also weighed in, saying he joined Ambassador Barrack in condemning the attack on U.S. and Syrian forces working to restore stability after years of conflict. Wilson said his prayers were with the families of the fallen and warned that “those standing in the way of peace will fail.”

Sean Parnell, Assistant to the Secretary of War for Public Affairs and Chief Pentagon Spokesman, said the U.S. soldiers were conducting a key leader engagement in support of ongoing counter-ISIS and counterterrorism missions when they were attacked.

According to Syrian state media, the shooting occurred while the joint patrol was conducting a field tour. Initial reports indicated that two Syrian security personnel and several American soldiers were wounded. Flight operations intensified in the area, and the international highway linking Deir Ezzor and Damascus was temporarily closed, with injured personnel evacuated by U.S. helicopters to the Al-Tanf military base in eastern Syria.

Subsequent announcements by U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) provided a more detailed account, confirming that three U.S. personnel—two service members and one civilian—were killed, while three others sustained injuries.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) initially reported that three members of the Syrian interim government-aligned security forces were critically injured, alongside several American personnel, some with severe injuries.

Following the incident, Syrian and American forces temporarily blocked the Deir Ezzor–Damascus road and enforced heightened security measures. The U.S. delegation departed the area rapidly under emergency protection, heading toward Al-Tanf.

The ambush highlights the persistent security challenges in central and eastern Syria, where ISIS sleeper cells continue to operate despite the group’s territorial defeat. The incident underscores the ongoing risks faced by U.S. and allied forces in volatile areas and the importance of sustained counterterrorism coordination with local and regional partners.