Mosul Physician Detained for Attempted Murder of Wife

2 hours ago

Notice: This text contains graphic details that may be disturbing to some readers.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a harrowing episode of domestic violence, a physician in Mosul is currently in police custody after setting his wife—herself a fellow doctor—on fire while she sat trapped inside her vehicle. The incident, which unfolded in the Bab Narkal neighborhood on the left bank of the city, marks a brutal escalation of a family dispute into a public spectacle of attempted murder, leaving the victim fighting for her life with severe burns covering nearly half of her body.

The savagery of the attack, perpetrated by a medical professional sworn to preserve life, has stunned local authorities and highlighted the volatile intersection of professional status and private conflict in post-conflict Mosul.

The events leading to the tragedy appear to be rooted in escalating family disputes, though the ferocity of the assault suggests a complete breakdown of domestic order.

According to the detailed statement released by the Nineveh Police Command, the confrontation took place within the confines of the Narkal district, a well-known area in the city.

Investigators report that the accused approached the vehicle where his wife was seated, shattering the window to gain access to the interior.

In a premeditated act of violence, he then doused her face with gasoline before igniting it. The ensuing flames engulfed the victim, causing catastrophic injuries particularly concentrated on her face and hands, areas that bore the brunt of the accelerant.

The law enforcement response was swift and technologically driven, reflecting a coordinated effort to apprehend a suspect who had fled the immediate scene of the crime.

The Nineveh Police Command disclosed that the "Abu Tammam" Police Station worked in close concert with the Directorate of Intelligence, Information, and Technology to track the perpetrator.

By leveraging the city's network of surveillance cameras, security forces were able to trace the doctor’s movements across the city. This digital dragnet quickly pinpointed his location in the "Sarjkhana" area, a distance away from the crime scene in Narkal, where units successfully executed his arrest.

The seamless integration of station-level police work with intelligence assets underscores the priority authorities placed on capturing a suspect involved in such a heinous public assault.

Following his detention, the identities of the involved parties were confirmed, adding a layer of tragic irony to the case. Police investigations established that both the assailant and the victim are members of the medical community, working as doctors.

This detail has amplified the public interest and horror surrounding the case, as the perpetrator utilized his hands—trained for healing—to inflict profound physical destruction.

The motive, while officially categorized as "family disputes," culminated in an act of violence that transcends typical domestic altercations, moving into the realm of attempted homicide using particularly cruel means.

The aftermath of the attack has left the victim in a perilous medical state. Iraqi media reports indicate that she was rushed to a hospital in Mosul, where she remains under intensive medical care.

Her condition is described as unstable, a testament to the severity of the trauma sustained. Medical reports detail that she suffered a combination of second and third-degree burns.

These injuries are not superficial; they cover approximately 40 percent of her body, a formidable extent of damage that poses life-threatening risks including infection, shock, and respiratory complications. The focus of the burns on her face and hands suggests both a targeted attempt to disfigure and defensive wounds sustained while trying to shield herself from the flames.

As the victim battles for survival in the intensive care unit, the legal machinery of the state has begun to turn against her husband.

The police statement confirmed that legal measures were immediately taken against the accused following his arrest in Sarjkhana.

An investigation file has been formally opened, signaling the start of a judicial process that will scrutinize the premeditation involved in acquiring the gasoline, the violence of breaking the car window, and the intent behind the immolation.

The gathered evidence, including the surveillance footage that led to his capture and the forensic analysis of the vehicle, is expected to form the core of the prosecution's case.

The incident serves as a grim reminder of the prevalence of domestic violence, even within the most educated strata of society.

The brutal nature of the crime—setting a spouse on fire in a public setting—speaks to a level of rage and impunity that local authorities are keen to address through swift justice.

For the community in Mosul, the image of a doctor attacking his wife in such a manner has shattered the veneer of professional respectability often afforded to the medical class, revealing a dark undercurrent of familial strife capable of erupting into lethal violence.

As the investigation proceeds, the focus remains on the critical condition of the victim, whose life has been irrevocably altered by the flames ignited by her own husband.