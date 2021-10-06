Politics

Red Cross facilitates exchange of soldiers' remains killed on both sides of Iran-Iraq War

author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
The ICRC said 31 soldiers were repatriated from both sides of the Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s. (Photo: ICRC)
The ICRC said 31 soldiers were repatriated from both sides of the Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s. (Photo: ICRC)
Iraq Iraq Iran-Iraq war Iran ICRC

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) announced on Wednesday that it had participated in the handover that day of over 30 Iraqi and Iranian soldiers killed during the deadly war between the two nations in the 1980s.

“Under the auspices of the ICRC, the remains of 11 Iraqi and 20 Iranian soldiers were repatriated to their respective homelands today at the southern Shalamcha border, in Basra,” the official Twitter account of the organization's Iraq office wrote in a post.

“We will continue to support relevant authorities in providing answers to families of the missing.”

The ICRC is supporting the efforts of both Iranian and Iraqi authorities by helping to repatriate human remains between the two countries, something it has done in other war-torn nations as well.

A memorandum of understanding aimed at clarifying the fate of persons missing in connection with the 1980-1988 war was signed in 2008 in Geneva by the governments of Iraq and Iran and the ICRC.

Since then, the remains of several Iraqi and Iranian soldiers have been repatriated. 

More than 30 years after the war, many Iraqi and Iranian families still have no news about their relatives that were killed during the conflict, which killed hundreds of thousands of people.

Donatella Rovera, a Senior Crisis Adviser at Amnesty International who works on Iraq, posted, “The remains of soldiers killed in the Iran-Iraq war are still being repatriated, and many are still missing 33 years after the end of the war,” 

She added that this is a reminder of how long-lasting the consequences of wars can be.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11644 H 4800
NileSat11353 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive