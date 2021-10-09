Iraqi security forces deny 'terrorist' attack targeted Kirkuk polling center

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi security forces rejected claims that a suspected "terrorist" attack targeted any polling centers south of Kirkuk province Saturday evening.

The Joint Operations Command said in a statement, "There is no truth to the false news that a terrorist [attack] targeted a polling station in the south of Kirkuk."

"Our heroic security forces are" working to eliminate "ISIS terrorist remnants."

Iraq's early parliamentary election is set to start Sunday, with polling stations slated to open at 7 a.m and close at 6 p.m.

In advance polling on Friday, which was primarily for over one million members of the security forces nationally and internally displaced persons, turnout was 69 percent, according to Iraq's electoral commission.