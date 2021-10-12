KDP will be ‘major party in formation of next Iraqi government’: Kurdish official

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) will play a major role in the formation of the next Iraqi government, leading KDP member Hoshyar Zebari told Kurdistan 24 on Tuesday.

“Following Sunday’s elections, the KDP received tens of phone calls, asking for negotiations on cooperation,” Zebari said.

“Without the Kurdistan Region and the Kurds, the electoral process wouldn’t have proceeded successfully,” he said.

The KDP in particular will play a major role in forming the next Iraqi government, Zebari added.

“We will be an essential part of Iraq’s future, and we will be a major party in the formation of the next Iraqi government,” he said.

The KDP won at least 33 seats in Sunday’s election, eight more than it had won in the previous parliamentary elections in 2018, according to the preliminary election result released by Iraq’s Independent High Election Committee (IHEC) on Monday afternoon.

The popularity of the leading Kurdish party significantly increased in the disputed territories, including Kirkuk, winning it additional seats.