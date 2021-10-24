Outgoing envoy reiterates Canada’s willingness to strengthen ties with Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – In his meeting with the Kurdistan Region’s Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday, outgoing Canadian Ambassador to Iraq Ulric Shannon sought to emphasize his country’s desire to further develop ties between his country and the autonomous region.

Shannon, who became Canada’s ambassador to Iraq in late 2019, paid a farewell visit to the Kurdistan Region on Sunday.

Prime Minister Barzani received Shannon in Erbil, where the two discussed a wide range of issues that included bilateral ties between the Kurdish Region and Canada, the parliamentary elections in Iraq, and Canada's ongoing support for Kurdish Peshmerga forces in the fight against Islamic State (ISIS), according to a press release from Barzani’s office.

The envoy stressed the importance of “maintaining relations with the Kurdistan Region” and expressed his country’s willingness to further develop ties in all sectors, the release said.

In addition to thanking Shannon for helping strengthen ties between Canada, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region, Barzani also wished the outgoing envoy success in his future career.

Earlier Sunday, Shannon visited President Masoud Barzani, the former president of Kurdistan Region and current leader of Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), in Erbil, the head of the party’s office announced.

The two politicians also discussed the latest political developments in Iraq, including the elections.

President Barzani said the essential factors for a successful political process in Iraq are democracy, partnership, and respect for the rights of all the country's numerous components.