Kurdistan Region Company Leads in Armored Vehicle Production

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – A local company in the Kurdistan Region has made significant strides in producing armored vehicles for both military and civilian use, marking a notable achievement in the region’s industrial and defense capabilities.

Anwar Saeed, owner of Anwar Atroshi Company SHIELD, told Kurdistan24 on Wednesday that his firm manufactures a range of vehicles designed for security, defense, and diplomatic purposes.

“We work on various types of vehicles. In addition to military vehicles, we also armor civilian vehicles, particularly for companies and consuls,” Saeed said.

According to Saeed, the company has successfully developed five types of armored vehicles, beginning with the Toyota Land Cruiser model. Over time, SHIELD expanded into producing military-grade cars that have gained international recognition.

“We can build our vehicles in six months, and all parts are produced locally, except for the engine and tires, which we source from Germany,” he noted.

Saeed revealed that Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani personally commended the company’s achievements during a visit to the Zakho International Fair, describing the work as “unprecedented” and expressing full support for their efforts.

Established in 2014, Anwar Atroshi Company SHIELD initially focused on the maintenance and refurbishment of vehicles and armored units. With years of experience and a skilled technical team, the company has since evolved into manufacturing both civilian and military armored vehicles.

“Every year, we introduce a new model, and we plan to create even better products next year,” Saeed added. “We have also deployed some of our armored vehicles to support the Peshmerga forces.”

The company is licensed by the Kurdistan Region’s Companies Registry and the Engineers Syndicate, and employs a team of engineers and industrial experts specializing in vehicle manufacturing and armor technology.

With its growing production capacity and innovation, SHIELD is emerging as one of the leading defense manufacturers in the Kurdistan Region, contributing to both regional security and industrial self-reliance.