Syrian FM Arrives in Beirut, First Official Visit Since Fall of Former Regime

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani made a historic first visit to Beirut since the fall of the former regime, aiming to reactivate diplomatic ties.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a landmark diplomatic event that signals a profound and historic reset in the tortured relationship between two neighboring states, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani arrived in Beirut on Friday for the first official visit by a senior Syrian official since the ouster of the former Syrian regime.

Heading a delegation that includes the ministers of justice and interior as well as the head of intelligence, al-Shaibani 's one-day visit, at the invitation of his Lebanese counterpart, is aimed at formally "reactivating Lebanese-Syrian diplomatic relations" and tackling a host of complex and long-standing bilateral issues, from border security and the fate of thousands of Syrian prisoners in Lebanese jails to the dismantling of the very structures that once defined an era of Syrian dominance over Lebanon.

The arrival of the Syrian delegation at Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport, as reported by Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) and Agence France-Presse (AFP), is a moment laden with deep historical symbolism.

For decades, under the dynastic rule of the Assad family, Damascus exercised a suffocating control over Lebanese political affairs, a period of "tutelage" that was enforced by a heavy military presence and punctuated by accusations of Syrian involvement in the assassination of numerous Lebanese officials who dared to express opposition to its rule.

The fall of that regime has now opened the door for a new chapter in the relationship, one that both sides hope will be based on mutual respect and sovereign equality.

The Syrian delegation was received at the airport by senior Lebanese Foreign Ministry officials, including the Director of Protocol, Ambassador Rola Noureddine. The itinerary for the day is packed with high-level meetings, reflecting the urgency and importance of the visit.

The delegation was scheduled to head directly to the Foreign Ministry to meet with Minister Youssef Raggi, followed by meetings with President Joseph Aoun at the Baabda Palace and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam at the Grand Serail. This series of engagements with the highest echelons of the Lebanese state underscores the comprehensive nature of the discussions.

According to L'Orient Today, al-Shaibani 's delegation includes Syrian Justice Minister Mazhar al-Louais al-Wais, Head of Syrian Intelligence Hussein al-Salama, and Assistant Interior Minister Major General Abdel Qader Tahan, a composition that clearly indicates the security-focused nature of many of the files on the agenda.

In a clear and decisive signal of the new Syrian government's intention to break with the past, the visit was immediately preceded by a significant institutional change.

As reported by L'Orient Today, the Syrian Embassy in Beirut officially informed Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry of Damascus's decision to suspend the activities of the Lebanese-Syrian Higher Council and to limit all future bilateral exchanges to official diplomatic channels.

This move effectively dismantles a key instrument of the previous era of Syrian control. The Higher Council was established in 1991 with the signing of the "Fraternity and Cooperation Agreement," a treaty that formalized Syria's extensive influence over Lebanon in the early years of its post-civil war tutelage.

While the council's influence had waned significantly after Syria's military withdrawal from Lebanon in 2005, its formal suspension is a powerful symbolic act, closing the door on a painful chapter of Lebanese history and paving the way for a more conventional, state-to-state relationship.

Among the most pressing and complex issues to be discussed during Friday's meetings is the fate of the large number of Syrian prisoners currently held in Lebanese jails. According to a judicial official who spoke to AFP, there are some 2,250 Syrians incarcerated in Lebanon, accounting for approximately one-third of the country's total prison population.

Hundreds of these prisoners have been brought before military courts, accused of "terrorism" or related offenses, including attacks on Lebanese forces. Others are held for their alleged membership in jihadist or other armed groups that were opposed to the former regime, while a significant number are still awaiting trial.

The judicial official noted that around 700 of these prisoners currently meet the conditions for extradition, but the matter requires a new formal accord between the two countries, a topic that will undoubtedly be a central focus of the ministers' discussions.

Another key issue on the agenda is the demarcation and security of the porous, 330-kilometer (205-mile) border between the two nations, which has long been a notorious route for smuggling of all kinds.

This issue has gained new urgency in recent months. In March, the defense ministers of Lebanon and Syria signed an agreement to address border security threats after a series of clashes left 10 people dead, signaling a new willingness on both sides to cooperate on this critical security file.

The diplomatic opening between Beirut and Damascus is taking place within a transformed regional landscape. Lebanon's new authorities took office this year after a significant shift in the domestic balance of power, which followed a devastating war between Israel and Hezbollah that left the powerful militant group badly weakened.

Hezbollah, which had fought alongside the former Syrian government's forces during the country's long civil war, lost a major ally and a critical supply route with the fall of that regime, a development that has had a profound impact on Lebanon's internal politics.

The visit also comes as the Syrian refugee crisis, a direct consequence of the long war, continues to be a major challenge for Lebanon. The country still hosts some 1.3 million Syrians who fled the conflict, placing an immense strain on its resources and infrastructure. However, there are signs of a significant return movement.

The United Nations refugee agency has reported that more than 294,000 Syrians have returned home from Lebanon this year alone, a trend that is likely to be encouraged by the increased stability and cooperation between the two new governments.

This current high-level visit builds on earlier diplomatic contacts. Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam had previously met with the new Syrian leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, in Damascus in April, laying the groundwork for this more formal and comprehensive engagement.

As the Syrian delegation makes its way through Beirut's corridors of power, the visit is being watched with a mixture of hope and caution, as two nations, bound by a complex and often painful history, take the first tentative steps toward building a new and more equitable future.