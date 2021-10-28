China says Turkey's military operations in northeast Syria are illegal

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – China's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Geng Shuang, called Turkey's operations in northeast Syria illegal and criticized Ankara for cutting water supplies from that country's Alouk water station on Wednesday.

"Water level in the Euphrates has diminished and operation of the Alouk water station has been frequently disrupted, making it difficult to sustain the supply of water and power and agricultural irrigation," Geng Shuang said.

"Since Turkey illegally invaded northeastern Syria, it has repeatedly cut off the water supply service from the Alouk water station, affecting hundreds of thousands of civilians, and causing enormous difficulties for the UN's humanitarian relief work in the area," he added.

The Alouk Water Station is located near the border town of Serekaniye, which Turkey and its militant proxies took control of in October 2019 during its so-called Operation Peace Spring.

Turkish-backed groups have regularly cut off water from the Alouk Water station to Hasakah city, demanding more electricity from the Kurdish-led authorities in northeast Syria.

"China urges Turkey to abide by the international law, including international humanitarian law, protect civilians, maintain infrastructure operations, and guarantee humanitarian access for the UN," the ambassador said.

Feridun Sinirlioğlu, Turkey's Ambassador to the United Nations, rebuked the statement on Thursday.

"We will not learn from those who violate international human rights law and humanitarian law," Sinirlioğlu said, Turkey's state-run Daily Sabah news outlet reported.

Daily Sabah also reported that 43 countries, including Turkey, jointly called on China to "ensure full respect for the rule of law" for the Muslim Uyghur community in China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region last week.

Turkey's position on Xinjiang may have been the reason China is now criticizing its actions in Syria.

China's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Zhang Jun also issued a statement that accused the US and other countries of lying about the situation in Xinjiang.

"Xinjiang enjoys stability, development and prosperity, and the Chinese people's life is getting better day by day," he said.