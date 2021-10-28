Humanitarian

Prime minister thanks LDS Charities for aid to displaced families sheltered in Kurdistan Region

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani greets a delegation from LDS Charities. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A delegation from Latter-Day Saints (LDS) Charities met in Erbil with Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, who thanked the American religious organization for extending aid to refugees, internally displaced persons (IDP), and others in need in the autonomous region.

LDS Charities, in cooperation with the Erbil-based Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) has undertaken several projects to aid IDPs sheltered in the Kurdistan Region.

After the prime minister's opening remarks, the delegation, in turn, said it appreciated the role that the Kurdistan Region has played in hosting over one million displaced individuals, despite the current extended economic crisis, according to a statement from the premier’s office.

Barzani and the delegation both spoke of the importance of paving the way for the return of IDPs to the disputed, Yezidi(Ezidi)-majority district of Sinjar (Shingal).

In July 2020, BCF and LDS began distributing food parcels to over 10,000 families in the Kurdistan Region and the disputed territories between Erbil and Baghdad. 

