Britain Sanctions Iran-Linked Network Over Alleged Hostile Activities

According to British authorities, those targeted include alleged members and associates of the Zindashti criminal network, along with several exchange houses and financial operators.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The British government on Monday imposed sanctions on 12 individuals and entities linked to Iran, accusing them of involvement in hostile activities, including plotting attacks and providing financial services to groups seeking to destabilize the United Kingdom and other countries.

According to British authorities, those targeted include alleged members and associates of the Zindashti criminal network, along with several exchange houses and financial operators.

The UK government stated that the network was connected to Iranian-backed hostile activities, including threatening, planning, or carrying out attacks against individuals and assets in Britain and elsewhere.

Officials also stated that the sanctioned financial entities had facilitated services for individuals and groups involved in destabilizing operations, thereby enabling networks linked to Iran to transfer and access funds despite international restrictions.

Iran has repeatedly denied involvement in attacks or alleged plots in the UK and other countries.

Also on Monday, Britain announced a separate round of sanctions targeting what it described as Russia's "information warfare campaigns" linked to Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, as well as individuals accused of involvement in the alleged forced deportation and indoctrination of Ukrainian children.

The sanctions package targets 85 individuals and entities, with the British authorities saying around two-thirds are connected to alleged Russian propaganda and disinformation operations. London also accused some of those sanctioned of attempting to interfere in Armenia's upcoming elections.