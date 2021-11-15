Security

SDF arrest ISIS facilitator in Deir al-Zor

"This operation, assisted by Coalition forces, was part of continued efforts of SDF to deter Daesh (ISIS) resurgence and shut down their terrorist network."
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Counter-terrorism HAT units of the SDF in northeastern Syria. (Photo: SDF Coordination and Military Operations Center)
Counter-terrorism HAT units of the SDF in northeastern Syria. (Photo: SDF Coordination and Military Operations Center)
Syria SDF HAT Deir al-Zor ISIS US-led Coalition

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) arrested an Islamic State (ISIS) weapons and explosives facilitator in the eastern Syrian province of Deir al-Zor on Sunday night, the Special Operation Joint Task Force – Levant’s official Twitter account announced on Monday. 

“This operation, assisted by Coalition forces, was part of continued efforts of SDF to deter Daesh (ISIS) resurgence and shut down their terrorist network,” the account said.

“(The) SDF is an effective ground force partner in the continued mission to make a safer and more secure #NESyria (Northeast Syria) and the surrounding region,” it added. “They are making tactical and strategic moves to stop the logistics, facilitation and planning of Daesh (ISIS) terrorism.” 

Special Operations Joint Task Force–Levant (SOJTF-Levant) replaced Special Operations Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve on July 1, which had been overseeing special operations activities in Syria and Iraq, Military Times reported

The SOJTF-Levant now also oversees activities in Jordan, Lebanon, and Egypt, in addition to Syria and Iraq.

Although the SDF and the coalition announced the territorial defeat of ISIS in Syria in March 2019, sleeper cell attacks continue in northeastern Syria.

In response, with coalition support, the SDF continues operations against ISIS sleeper cells in the region, especially Deir al-Zor.

According to the latest monthly report from the Syria-based Rojava Information Center (RIC), most sleeper cell attacks in October took place in Deir al-Zor.

“The attacks included assassinations of civilians, including a doctor shot inside a hospital while on duty, and tribal leaders, including an assassination attempt on the life of Muhammad al-Badr, the sheikh of al-Bu Salih of al-Bakkara tribe,” the report said. 

The attempt injured him and killed his brother Hamid al-Badr. 

“The attacks are in tune with a statement ISIS issued through its media channels in the summer, saying that it would kill tribal sheikhs and figures dealing with the SDF,” the RIC said.

Last week, SDF-linked forces also ​​arrested a suspected ISIS cell in Deir al-Zor that planned to launch an attack on a terrorist detention facility in the Syrian city of Hasakah.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11644 H 4800
NileSat11353 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive