SDF arrest ISIS facilitator in Deir al-Zor

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) arrested an Islamic State (ISIS) weapons and explosives facilitator in the eastern Syrian province of Deir al-Zor on Sunday night, the Special Operation Joint Task Force – Levant’s official Twitter account announced on Monday.

“This operation, assisted by Coalition forces, was part of continued efforts of SDF to deter Daesh (ISIS) resurgence and shut down their terrorist network,” the account said.

“(The) SDF is an effective ground force partner in the continued mission to make a safer and more secure #NESyria (Northeast Syria) and the surrounding region,” it added. “They are making tactical and strategic moves to stop the logistics, facilitation and planning of Daesh (ISIS) terrorism.”

SDF conducted an operation last night that led to the capture of a Daesh weapons/explosives facilitator in #DeirEzzor. This operation, assisted by Coalition forces, was part of continued efforts of #SDF to deter Daesh resurgence and shut down their terrorist network. @cmoc_sdf — Special Operations Joint Task Force-Levant (@SOJTF_LEVANT) November 15, 2021

Special Operations Joint Task Force–Levant (SOJTF-Levant) replaced Special Operations Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve on July 1, which had been overseeing special operations activities in Syria and Iraq, Military Times reported.

The SOJTF-Levant now also oversees activities in Jordan, Lebanon, and Egypt, in addition to Syria and Iraq.

Although the SDF and the coalition announced the territorial defeat of ISIS in Syria in March 2019, sleeper cell attacks continue in northeastern Syria.

In response, with coalition support, the SDF continues operations against ISIS sleeper cells in the region, especially Deir al-Zor.

According to the latest monthly report from the Syria-based Rojava Information Center (RIC), most sleeper cell attacks in October took place in Deir al-Zor.

“The attacks included assassinations of civilians, including a doctor shot inside a hospital while on duty, and tribal leaders, including an assassination attempt on the life of Muhammad al-Badr, the sheikh of al-Bu Salih of al-Bakkara tribe,” the report said.

The attempt injured him and killed his brother Hamid al-Badr.

“The attacks are in tune with a statement ISIS issued through its media channels in the summer, saying that it would kill tribal sheikhs and figures dealing with the SDF,” the RIC said.

Last week, SDF-linked forces also ​​arrested a suspected ISIS cell in Deir al-Zor that planned to launch an attack on a terrorist detention facility in the Syrian city of Hasakah.