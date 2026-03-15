Saudi Arabia Intercepts 10 Iranian Drones and Six Ballistic Missiles; Iran Denies Involvement

Saudi defense authorities confirmed the destruction of 10 Iranian drones and six ballistic missiles over the Kingdom.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Saudi Ministry of Defense announced on Sunday that the nation's air defense authorities successfully intercepted and destroyed 10 drones identified as Iranian in the skies over the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The interceptions occurred over the past few hours as military units engaged the unmanned aerial vehicles to prevent them from penetrating further into Saudi airspace.

The official state news outlet, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), confirmed that the defensive operations were successfully carried out to protect the affected regions.

Brigadier General Turki al-Maliki, serving as the official spokesperson for the Saudi Ministry of Defense, provided the operational details regarding the aerial engagements.

"Ten drones were intercepted and destroyed in both the Riyadh and Eastern regions," Brigadier General al-Maliki stated, delineating the specific geographic areas where the military actions took place.

In addition to neutralizing the drone threat on Sunday, the Saudi Ministry of Defense disclosed that its forces had responded to a separate aerial assault the previous night.

Brigadier General al-Maliki noted that military air defenses successfully managed to destroy an incoming barrage of six ballistic missiles.

According to the official statement, these ballistic projectiles were specifically targeted at the Al-Kharj province.

Following the dissemination of the Saudi Ministry of Defense's report, Iranian military officials issued a formal response addressing the incident.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) explicitly denied any involvement by their country in the drone and missile attacks reported on Sunday. In its official denial, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps urged the Saudi government to look elsewhere to determine the actual source of these strikes.

These latest aerial interceptions take place against a backdrop of severe and ongoing security challenges across the Middle East. The broader region has faced continuous military instability since February 28.

This period of continuous regional instability is driven by an ongoing war involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

The prolonged military engagements among these nations have deeply impacted the immediate security dynamics of neighboring states, contributing to heightened defensive postures and frequent military alerts.

The recent events over the Riyadh and Eastern regions, as well as the Al-Kharj province, coincide directly with a wider pattern of regional military engagements.

The current hostilities coincide with Tehran’s ongoing campaign of missile and drone strikes targeting multiple countries across the region, carried out amid a broader period of instability linked to the continuing conflict between the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other.

The conflicting statements between Riyadh's official attribution of the drones to Iran and Tehran's explicit denial through the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps underscore the ongoing military friction characterizing the current regional situation.