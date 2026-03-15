Iran Says It Targeted Israeli Police, Satellite Communications Center with Drone Strikes

Tehran Claims Attacks Hit Lahav 433 Police Unit and Gilat Defense Communications Facility

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iran said Sunday that its armed forces carried out drone strikes targeting Israeli police and communications facilities, as hostilities between Tehran and Israel continue to intensify amid a widening regional confrontation.

In a statement reported by the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Iran’s army said it had launched “powerful drone attacks” against what it described as security installations belonging to the “Zionist terrorist regime.”

The statement said the strikes targeted the headquarters of Lahav 433—an elite Israeli police unit tasked with investigating major crimes and corruption—as well as a satellite communications facility linked to Gilat Satellite Networks.

Iranian officials described the facility as the “Gilat Defense” satellite communications center.

The Israeli authorities did not immediately comment on the claim, and it was not possible to independently verify the extent of the alleged strikes.

The reported attack comes during a sharp escalation in hostilities between Iran and Israel that began after U.S. and Israeli forces launched major strikes against Iranian targets in late February.

Since then, Iran has retaliated with a series of missile and drone attacks against Israeli and regional targets, while Israel has continued conducting airstrikes against Iranian military infrastructure and allied groups across the Middle East.

The confrontation has pushed the region toward a broader conflict, with exchanges of strikes reported in multiple theaters and concerns mounting about further escalation involving key shipping lanes and regional security.

Iran has increasingly relied on long-range drones and missiles as part of its military doctrine, weapons that it says provide a strategic deterrent against technologically superior adversaries.

Israeli officials have long warned about Iran’s expanding drone capabilities, which have been used both directly by Tehran and by allied armed groups across the region.

The Iranian statement singled out Lahav 433, often compared to the FBI in the United States, which handles complex investigations involving organized crime, corruption, and national security cases.

The mention of a satellite communications facility linked to Gilat also underscores the growing importance of communications and space-based infrastructure in modern warfare.

Satellite systems play a crucial role in military command and control, intelligence gathering, and secure communications—making them high-value targets during periods of armed conflict.

The latest claims highlight the increasingly technological dimension of the confrontation between Iran and Israel, which now includes cyber operations, drone warfare, and strikes on communications infrastructure alongside traditional military engagements.

With tensions already high across the region, analysts warn that further direct attacks between the two countries risk drawing additional actors into the conflict and destabilizing an already volatile Middle East security landscape.