Swedish FM praises Kurdistan Region’s empowerment of women

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde hailed the Kurdistan Region’s efforts in empowering women in the public sphere during her meeting with President Masoud Barzani, the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), on Tuesday.

President Masoud Barzani received the Swedish diplomat in Erbil, where they discussed Iraq’s latest elections, the threat of terrorism, extremism, and the development of democracy and human rights, according to a press release from Barzani’s office.

Minister Linde applauded the “resistance and sacrifices of the Kurdish people and Peshmerga forces” in their fight against ISIS as well as the region’s efforts to protect its ethnic-religious components and coexistence, the release said.

The minister also praised the Kurdistan Region for “strengthening” the role of women in the public sphere, according to the statement.

Barzani, in turn, thanked Sweden for its “humanist stance” toward the Kurdish people and their struggle. He also thanked the Scandinavian country for its support in the fight against ISIS.

There is a sizable Kurdish diaspora community in Sweden.

Barzani and Linde reaffirmed that this diaspora community could become a “strong bridge” for expanding the Kurdish-Swedish friendship.

The Swedish minister landed in the capital Erbil on Monday evening. She also met the Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani.

On Tuesday, the minister met Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in Erbil.